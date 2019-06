An activist holds a banner during a protest against the alleged sinking of a fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in Manila, Philippines, June 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the oath taking ceremony of his son, vice-mayor elect Sebastian Duterte (not in picture) in Davao city, southern Philippines, June 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/CERILO EBRANO

Activists burn paper Chinese flags during a protest against the alleged sinking of a fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in Manila, Philippines, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The president of Philippines has challenged the United States and its allies the United Kingdom and France to help the Philippines stem China's military and fishing expansion in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

"They tell me you have to ban China, prohibit them. If I prohibit them, how do I enforce?" President Rodrigo Duterte said in a speech Wednesday night in Manila, released Thursday by Malacañang presidential palace.