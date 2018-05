Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (C) reviews honor guards during his arrival at the Bureau of Customs in Manila, Philippines, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A backhoe destroys smuggled motorcycles at the Bureau of Customs in Manila, Philippines, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (C) puts on a safety goggle and a hard hat during the destruction of smuggled motorcycles at the Bureau of Customs in Manila, Philippines, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A digger destroys smuggled motorcycles at the Bureau of Customs in Manila, Philippines, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Duterte watches as seized luxury vehicles are crushed in Manila

The Philippine president oversaw the destruction of over 100 smuggled luxury vehicles on Wednesday, as the government continued with its pledge to target tax evaders and root out corruption among customs officials.

Wearing a hardhat and protective goggles, Rodrigo Duterte watched as a digger methodically crushed several rows of vehicles, an epa-efe journalist reports.