The president of the Philippines has said he is willing to step down if Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marco Jr, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, replaces him, a presidential spokesperson said on Thursday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that Rodrigo Duterte could step down from his post before the end of his term in 2022, if someone more qualified than current vice-president Leni Robredo, who has been critical of the president, occupied the vice-presidency.