An attendee poses with characters from the video game 'Watch Dogs' during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

An attendee plays the video game 'Borderlands 3' during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

The most important video game conference in the world, the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019, kicked off in the United States Tuesday with an eye on not only the current situation of this entertainment industry but on the ambitious possibilities and future of digital entertainment.

New streaming consoles, cloud technology, growth of mobile games or e-sports (electronic sports) - some already well established in the sector and others still taking their first steps - are the main focus of the E3 2019 conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center.