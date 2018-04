Co-Chairperson of the Dialogue for Hungary party and candidate prime minister of the Hungarian Socialist Party Gergely Karacsony (R) casts his vote accompanied with his family during the general elections at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mathe HUNGARY OUT

Co-Chairperson and prime ministerial candidate of the oppositional Politics Can Be different (LMP) party Bernadett Szel (L) and her husband, Balint Szell prepare to cast their ballots during the general elections at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY HUNGARY OUT

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai cast their ballots during the general elections at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Szecsodi Balazs/Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office/HANDOUT

Voter turnout during the first hours of Hungary's general elections reached the highest level in decades, and no incidents were registered, the National Election Office (NVI) announced on Sunday.

According to the NVI, by 11 am local time around 30 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots; the highest turnout in the general elections by that time on election day since 1990.