People line up as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station for the Lebanese parliamentary elections at a polling station in the town of Baakline, at Chouf District in Mount Lebanon, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Supporters of Progressive Socialist Party carry their party flags as they shout slogans during the Lebanese parliamentary elections at polling in the town of Moukhtara, at Chouf District in Mount Lebanon, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Voter turnout in Lebanon's parliamentary elections as of 12 pm local time on Sunday had reached between nine and 20 percent, the country's interior minister announced, without providing further details.

In televised remarks from the southern city of Sidon, Nouhad Machnouk added that authorities had received complaints over minor incidents.