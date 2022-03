South Korea's presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the opposition People's Party poses for a photo before a televised debate for the upcoming 09 March presidential election at KBS studio in Seoul, South Korea, 02 March 2022. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, 04 March 2022. EPA-EFE/WON DAE-YEON / POOL

This combination photo shows the candidates of South Korea's major political parties for the March 9 presidential election -- (from L to R) Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive minor Justice Party, casting their ballots at a polling station in Seoul's Jung Ward, the southeastern port city of Busan and Seoul's Jongno Ward, respectively, during the first day of two-day early voting for the 09 March presidential election in South Korea, 04 March 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Early voting for next week's South Korean presidential election began at 3,552 polling stations on Friday with the two main contenders neck-to-neck in the polls.

The two favorites to lead the country for the next five years both cast their votes: the liberal Lee Jae-myung in Seoul and the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol in the southeastern city of Busan.