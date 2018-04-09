Andras Fekete-Gyor, chairman of the Hungarian opposition Momentum Movement (C), speaks flanked by his campaign team during a press conference at the election night watch event after the general elections in Budapest on April 8, 2018. The preliminary voting results indicate the victory of the ruling coalition of Fidesz and Christian Democrats for a third consecutive term. EFE/EPA/Marton Monus HUNGARY OUT

Hungarian Prime Minister and Fidesz party chairman Viktor Orban (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Christian Democratic Party chairman Zsolt Semjen (2ND R) celebrate their parties' win at the election night watch event after the general elections in Budapest on April 8, 2018. EFE/EPA/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

Chairman and prime ministerial candidate of the Hungarian opposition party Jobbik Gabor Vona speaks during a press conference at the election night watch event after the general elections in Budapest on April 8, 2018. Vona conceded defeat to the ruling coalition of Fidesz and Christian Democrats and announced his resignation as Jobbik chairman. EFE/EPA/Tamas Kovacs HUNGARY OUT

Initial official results in Hungary's general election on Sunday give the conservative nationalist Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban a clear victory with about 50 percent of the votes, with 85 percent of the ballots counted, the MTI news agency reported.

The ultrarightist Jobbik party - which recently has tried to move more toward the middle of the political spectrum - has received 20 percent of the votes and the leftist coalition headed by the social democrats 12 percent, according to official figures.