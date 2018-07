Filipino kindergarten students begin to evacuate during an earthquake drill at the Barangka Elementary School in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DE LA PENA

Authorities in the Philippine capital Thursday held an earthquake emergency response drill, despite inclement weather brought by tropical storm Henry, which has flooded several parts of the country.

Hundreds of elementary school students took part in the drill at a local school in Manila, in which they were directed to scramble under desks and evacuate the school building with their hands over their heads, an epa-efe journalist reports.