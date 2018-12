US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES

The United States could kickstart the stalled denuclearization dialogue with North Korea by easing restrictions on humanitarian aid, a South Korean presidential adviser said on Monday.

Moon Chung-in, a special adviser for unification, foreign and security affairs, said at a lecture in Seoul that there were other possible incentives for Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons apart from lifting economic sanctions.