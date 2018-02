US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi exchange the signed documents of a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between their two countries, in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

East Jerusalem should be the capital of a future Palestinian state, Jordan's King Abdullah said here Wednesday during talks with visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

While the king and the secretary met privately, Jordan's foreign minister stated Amman's position at a subsequent joint press conference with Tillerson.