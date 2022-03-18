East Timor elects president amid 20 years of independence

Supporter of East Timor's presidential candidate and former president Jose Ramos Horta from the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (Conselho Nacional de Reconstrucao de Timor, CNRT) party participate in an election campaign rally in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 15 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timor presidential candidate and former president Jose Ramos Horta (L) from the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (Conselho Nacional de Reconstrucao de Timor, CNRT) party, accompanied by former president Xanana Gusmao (R), greets his supporters during an election campaign rally in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 15 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU