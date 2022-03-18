Veteran politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jose Ramos-Horta aspires to win the presidential elections Saturday in East Timor, an impoverished Southeast Asian country with oil reserves that will celebrate 20 years since its independence in May.
East Timor elects president amid 20 years of independence
Supporter of East Timor's presidential candidate and former president Jose Ramos Horta from the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (Conselho Nacional de Reconstrucao de Timor, CNRT) party participate in an election campaign rally in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 15 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU
East Timor presidential candidate and former president Jose Ramos Horta (L) from the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (Conselho Nacional de Reconstrucao de Timor, CNRT) party, accompanied by former president Xanana Gusmao (R), greets his supporters during an election campaign rally in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 15 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU
Supporters of East Timor presidential candidate and former president Jose Ramos Horta from the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (Conselho Nacional de Reconstrucao de Timor, CNRT) party participate in an election campaign rally in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 15 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU