Supporters of the 'National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction' (Conselho Nacional de Reconstrucao de Timor, CNRT) party, People's Liberation Party (Partidu Libertasaun Popular, PLP) party and Kmanek Haburas Unidade Nasional Timor Oan (KHUNTO) party attend a campaign rally for the upcoming parliamentary election in Tasitolu, Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Supporters of the 'National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction' (Conselho Nacional de Reconstrucao de Timor, CNRT) party, People's Liberation Party (Partidu Libertasaun Popular, PLP) party and Kmanek Haburas Unidade Nasional Timor Oan (KHUNTO) party attend a campaign rally for the upcoming parliamentary election in Tasitolu, Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Xanana Gusmao (C-L), East Timor's former president and leader of the the CNRT party, accompanied by former president and leader of the PLP, Taur Matan Ruak (C-R), waves to supporters of the AMP coalition during a campaign rally for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tasitolu, Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timor gears up for second parliamentary elections in less than a year

East Timor's former prime minister and minister of defence on Tuesday addressed hundreds of supporters at a campaign rally in the capital Dili as the country geared up for its second parliamentary elections in less than a year.

Xanana Gusmao was joined on stage by Taur Matan Ruak, the former president of East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, for an election rally for the Alliance of Change for Progress (AMP).