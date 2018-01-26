East Timorese Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri (C) talks to journalists after a press conference in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timorese Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri (R) talks to East Timor Defense Force (F-FDTL) Chief of Defense Force Major General Lere Anan Timur (L) after a press conference in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timorese Prime Minister Mari (C) Alkatiri talks to journalists after a press conference in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timorese President Francisco Guterres speaks to journalists during a press conference in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

The president of East Timor on Friday dissolved the parliament and called for new elections to bypass a political deadlock in the country.

Francisco Guterres, popularly known as "Lu-Olo", said the election dates would be announced later.