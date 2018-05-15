Supporters of the Parliamentary Majority Alliance (AMP) applaud during a meeting with their leaders Xanana Gusmao and Taur Matan Ruak in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Former president and leader of the the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), Xanana Gusmao (R) and the leader of the People's Liberation Party (Partidu Libertasaun Popular, PLP), Taur Matan Rua (L) speak to journalists during a press conference in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Former president and leader of the the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), Xanana Gusmao speaks to journalists during a press conference in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

The leader of the Alliance for Change and Progress in East Timor on Tuesday declared victory in the country's recent parliamentary elections, and called for a peaceful transition to power at a press conference in Dili.

Xanana Gusmao, ex-president of East Timor, and leader of the AMP, called for a peaceful transition of power after the majority of ballots showed his coalition had won in the polls, and called on the president of the defeated party not to block the new political transition, an epa-efe journalist reports.