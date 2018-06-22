Former East Timorese president and People's Liberation Party leader Taur Matan Ruak (L) shakes hands with Parliamentary Majority Alliance leader Xanana Gusmao (R) after their meeting with East Timorese President Francisco Guterres Lu Olo (not pictured) in Dili, East Timor, also known also as Timor Leste, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Former East Timorese president and People's Liberation Party leader Taur Matan Ruak greets journalists after his meeting with Parliamentary Majority Alliance leader Xanana Gusmao (not pictured) and President Francisco Guterres Lu Olo (not pictured) in Dili, East Timor, also known also as Timor Leste, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU