Former president and leader of the the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT) Xanana Gusmao shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timorese residents line up to cast their votes at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Former president and leader of the People's Liberation Party (PLP) Taur Matan Ruak (R) speaks to the media after casting his vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timorese workers count votes during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor also known as Timor Leste, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Voting to resolve a year-long deadlock in the Parliament concluded peacefully in East Timor on Saturday despite clashes between rival groups last weekend, an efe-epa journalist reported.

Hundreds of people had queued up outside the 876 polling stations since early morning until voting closed at 3 pm.