After two years of harsh restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Philippines finalized preparations Wednesday for the return of mass processions and liturgical rituals in Asia’s most Catholic country, though some restrictions will apply during this Holy Week.
Easter traditions return to Philippines after two years
Filipino children shower flower petals onto Catholic devotees holding decorative palm fronds during a mass to mark Palm Sunday outside a church in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
An elderly Filipino Catholic devotee holds a decorative palm frond to mark Palm Sunday in front of a church in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG