NASA provided this photo of Hurricane Beryl over the Eastern Caribbean on Friday, July 6. EFE-EPA/ NASA

Governments in the Eastern Caribbean began preparing on Friday for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h (80 mph).

Authorities in Barbados issued a hurricane watch for Dominica, which was devastated last September by Hurricane Maria, while the French government issued a tropical storm watch for Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy.