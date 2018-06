(L-R) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Sklovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hold a joint news conference following their summit of the V4 (Visegrad Group) countries and Austria in Varkert Bazaar in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Szilard Koszticsak

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a press conference following the summit of the V4 (Visegrad Group) countries and Austria in Varkert Bazaar in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Szilard Koszticsak

Four European Union member countries on Thursday announced they would not attend an informal weekend summit called by the European Commission president to seek a consensus regarding EU migratory policy.

The four-member states composing the Visegrad Group (V4): Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland confirmed they would not attend next Sunday's informal EU Heads of State Summit organized by EC President Jean-Claude Junker to seek a European consensus on the European immigration issue.