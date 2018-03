A handout photo provided by the WWF shows quolls being reintroduced to the wild at Boderee National Park, New South Wales, Australia, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WWF HANDOUT

Half a century after they went extinct, 20 eastern quolls - a carnivorous marsupial native to Australia - were reintroduced to the Australian mainland, the World Wildlife Fund said on Thursday.

The eastern quolls (Dasyurus viverrinus) were translocated this week from Tasmania to the Booderee National Park, on the southeast coast of New South Wales.