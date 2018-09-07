Denis Pushilin, the chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) talks to media in Minsk, Belarus, May 22, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANAZENKOVICH

The self-proclaimed people's republics in eastern Ukraine on Friday called for a general election in the pro-Russian regions, which are not recognized by the international community, while one of them anointed its new leader to replace the previous figurehead who was recently assassinated.

The date set, Nov. 11, will mark four years since the first elections held in the two rebel provinces – Donetsk and Luhansk – that took up arms against the Kiev government in Apr. 2014, shortly after the pro-European uprising that ousted President Viktor Yanukovich, who was aligned with Moscow.