The death toll from the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Monday stood at 629 after an outbreak erupted almost seven months ago in the country's conflict-ridden east.

According to a statement issued by the Congolese Health Ministry Sunday night, a total of 1,009 confirmed cases of the disease have been recorded, of which 944 were confirmed and 65 probable, in what is the worst such epidemic in the central African nation's history.