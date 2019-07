People take part in the quadruple burial of Ebola victims; Kasereka Sahanane, Kathingu Kipura, Kasereka Kipura and Kavira Sifa, at Kanzunza cemetary in Butembo, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 17, 2019 (issued May 18, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

A health worker stands at an Ebola transit center in the town of Oicha, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 15, 2019 (issued May 17, 2019).

Local boys look at the funeral of Ebola victims, a 50-year-old woman Kavira Marie-Rosea and 32-year-old man Mumbi Bomboko, at Kitatumba cemetery in Butembo, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 16, 2019 (issued May 17, 2019).

The Ebola epidemic in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has now caused 1,606 deaths since it was declared in Aug. 2018, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health.

In a report provided to EFE, the ministry said that out of the 1,606 who have died, 1,512 tested positive and the rest were considered likely to have contracted the disease.