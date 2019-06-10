Mexico's foreign secretary said Monday that in 45 days the advances in controlling the migrant flow with the United States will be evaluated and if it has failed to stem the flow additional measures will be taken and Washington's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports could be reactivated.

"Day 45 is the evaluation. And if we're not achieving results, we would have to participate in discussions on an agreement that includes the return of asylum petitioners within a regional perspective," Marcelo Ebrard said at the National Palace at a press conference, speaking after President Andres Manuel Lopes Obrador.