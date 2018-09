The head of the Representation of the European Commission in Spain, Francisco Fonseca, during an interview with EFE in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/MARISCAL

The representative of the European Commission in Madrid on Friday praised Spain for finally taking steps to tackle the divisive legacy of its dictatorial past through democratic means in an exclusive interview with EFE.

Francisco Fonseca was referring to the bill passed in the lower house of the Spanish Parliament on Thursday that allows for the exhumation of the body of former military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from a vast mausoleum complex located just north of Madrid.