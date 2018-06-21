A View of the new European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Nov 21, 2017. Frontex helps manage the EU's external borders, ensuring their security, and carrying out regular risk analyses and assessments. EPA-EFE (FILE) /JAKUB KAMINSKI POLAND OUT

The coffin of a migrant who drowned at sea is taken out of the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot, upon arrival in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, Oct 26,r 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE) /MIKE PALAZZOTTO

EU Commissioner for migration and home affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos arrives to give a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2018. Dimitris Avramopoulos spoke to the press ahead to the informal working heads of states meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels on June 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission on Thursday asked the EU-28 member countries to explore, in accordance with international law, the creation of regional processing centers to disembark irregular migrants back in Northern Africa, prior to next week's EU Heads of State summit.

The EC executive seeks, within the context of migrant rescues at sea, to explore a larger commitment from North African countries and other EU partners such as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Migrations Organization (IOM) on how "a regional disembarkment scheme." could work.