The European Commission on Thursday asked the EU-28 member countries to explore, in accordance with international law, the creation of regional processing centers to disembark irregular migrants back in Northern Africa, prior to next week's EU Heads of State summit.
The EC executive seeks, within the context of migrant rescues at sea, to explore a larger commitment from North African countries and other EU partners such as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Migrations Organization (IOM) on how "a regional disembarkment scheme." could work.