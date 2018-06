EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Frederica Mogherini speaks during a joint press conference with Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (Unseen), at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, June 10, 2018. Mogherini announced a 20 million Euro (23.5 million US dollar) support from the EU to Jordan. EFE-.EPA (FILE)/ANDRE PAIN

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed providing the fledgling European Defense Budget 13 billion euros from the European Union's 2021-2027 long-term budget.

In addition, EU member countries are asked to directly assign an additional 10.5 Bn euros to a proposed European Peace Facility and Security Fund. Its role will be to finance European military peace-keeping missions and operations.