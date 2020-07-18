European Union leaders met in Brussels Saturday on the second day of a summit on the bloc’s budget and coronavirus recovery fund.
President of the European Council Charles Michel looks on at the start of the second day of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ FRANCOIS LENOIR / POOL
European Council President Charles Michel (L) welcomes Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (R) during a meeting on the sidelines of the second day of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ FRANCISCO SECO / POOL
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) during a meeting aside of the second day of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL
European Union leaders met in Brussels Saturday on the second day of a summit on the bloc’s budget and coronavirus recovery fund.