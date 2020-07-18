President of the European Council Charles Michel looks on at the start of the second day of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ FRANCOIS LENOIR / POOL

European Council President Charles Michel (L) welcomes Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (R) during a meeting on the sidelines of the second day of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ FRANCISCO SECO / POOL