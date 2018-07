EU commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (R), during a press statement at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV) in Vienna, Austria, July 6, 2018. EFE- EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

The president of the European Commission (EC) on Friday announced he would present next September a proposal bringing forward to 2020, seven years ahead of schedule, an additional 10,000-border guard reinforcement of the European Union's Frontex agency.

Since 2004, Frontex the European Border and Coast Guard agency is responsible for managing EU and Schengen associated countries external borders and is headquartered in Warsaw (Poland.)