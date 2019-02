A view of the former home of the alleged women murderer 'Juan Carlos N.' and his wife 'Patricia N.', in Ecatepec, Mexico State, Mexico, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mario Guzman

A view of candles and flowers placed by neighbors in front of the property where the alleged women murderer 'Juan Carlos N.' used to abandon the bodies of his victims, in Ecatepec, Mexico State, Mexico, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mario Guzman

A couple, nicknamed Monsters of Ecatepec, arrested last year for femicide in Ecatepec in the outskirts of Mexico City, are now being investigated for killing another woman, specialized prosecutor's office for femicide of the Attorney General's Office said on Sunday.

The prosecutor's office had said it reviewed evidence of the suspected involvement of Juan Carlos "N" and Patricia "N" in the death of a woman in Apr. 2018, and has decided to investigate the couple.