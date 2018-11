Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny laughs before a hearing for the delivery of the ECHR Grand Chamber judgment regarding his case against Russia at the court in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny talks to journalists after a hearing for the delivery of the ECHR Grand Chamber judgment regarding his case against Russia at the court in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes a selfie with his brother Oleg (L) before a hearing for the delivery of the ECHR Grand Chamber judgment regarding his case against Russia at the court in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on Thursday ruled that two of the seven arrests of a Russian opposition figurehead were aimed at suppressing political pluralism in Russia, the ECHR said in a statement.

The ECHR ruled with 14 votes for and 3 against in a case concerning Alexei Navalny, "a political activist, opposition leader, anti-corruption campaigner and blogger."