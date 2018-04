Protesters clash with police during the eviction of environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France,Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Protesters throw projectiles towards French police during the eviction of environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr.10, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Protesters take cover during the eviction of environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

A protester holds a Gendarmerie shield during the eviction of environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 10,l 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Environmentalist protesters continued a stand-off with police trying to evict them from a forested area of north-west France, according to an epa reporter at the scene on Tuesday.

Squatters have occupied the Notre-Dame-des-Landes area near Nantes for around a decade in a bid scupper government plans to build an airport there; they succeeded in January when the government scrapped the initiative.