Chilean police investigators search for evidence in the area where a bomb was detonated in downtown Santiago on Jan. 4, 2018, wounding five people. A militant eco-terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chilean police investigators search for evidence in the area where a bomb was detonated in downtown Santiago on Jan. 4, 2018, wounding five people. A militant eco-terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chilean police investigators search for evidence in the area where a bomb was detonated in downtown Santiago on Jan. 4, 2018, wounding five people. A militant eco-terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The eco-terrorist group that detonated a bomb in this capital, wounding five people, on Saturday threatened new attacks in a written missive sent to local media.

"Top business executives, politicians, students and regular citizens are in our sights. The explosion will notify them. We're already far away, in hiding and preparing the next (action)," the group warned.