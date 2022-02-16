The beaches and water along Peru’s coastline might look clean on the surface but the ecological consequences of an oil spill at a refinery that occurred one month ago are still very present in the deep waters of the ocean.
Ecological disaster lurks on Peruvian seabed one month after oil spill
A seagull searches for food among the sacks and plastics used to contain oil, at Cavero beach in the Ventanilla district of Lima (Peru). EFE/Paolo Aguilar
Cleaning personnel clean and collect garbage at Cavero beach in the district of Ventanilla in Lima (Peru). EFE/Paolo Aguilar
