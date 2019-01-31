A handout photo made available by the Turkish President's press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a meeting of his AK Parti (AKP) party presenting the candidates for the local elections, in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

Turkey's president was one of the first world leaders to come out in support of his embattled Venezuelan counterpart after a United States-backed opposition leader proclaimed himself as the legitimate interim president; a move that brought the presidential crisis in the nation to a head and sent schisms through the international community.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leader of the hardline AKP party, personally called Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 24, the day after Venezuelan National Assembly president and opposition leader Juan Guaidó swore a public oath as the country's new acting president, a status that has since been recognized by Donald Trump's administration, a dozen other nations and, on Thursday, the European Parliament.