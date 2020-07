A person uses different personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic on 14 July 2020 in Catia, a poor neighborhood on the west side of Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A cat sleeps in the warehouse of a fruit store virtually devoid of merchandise during the coronavirus pandemic on 14 July 2020 in Catia, a poor neighborhood on the west side of Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A view of a fruit store with very few products for sale during the coronavirus pandemic on 14 July 2020 in Catia, a poor neighborhood on the west side of Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Three neighbors chat at the door of Rene Solarte's home, just as they would on any other day in Catia, a poor neighborhood on the Venezuelan capital's west side.

Hundreds of nearby fellow street vendors crowd around him as if the pandemic were now nothing more than a bad dream. Like the majority of Venezuelans - including those with salaried positions who must supplement their income with informal work - Solarte has no choice but to continue to eke out a living on the street.