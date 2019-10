IMF authorities in Washington on Oct. 15, 2019 - Chief Economist and Research Department Director Gita Gopinath (c.), Division Research Chief Celasun (l.) and Deputy Research Director Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti (r.) - tell a press conference about the economic slowdown this year in Latin America and the Caribbean due to a winding down of its largest economies: Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

The region embracing Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer a noticeable economic slowdown this year, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimating a lowly 0.20 percent growth, four-tenths less than forecast last July, chiefly due to a winding down of its largest economies: Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

This near-zero increase, also dragged down by the crisis in Venezuela and instability in Ecuador, is far below the 1 percent growth chalked up in 2018.