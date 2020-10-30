Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is seen in a screen during his drive-in campaign rally at Broward College North Campus in Coconut Creek, Florida, 29 October 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Five days before the US election and with more than 7.3 million votes already cast in Florida, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden faced off on Thursday in a pair of simultaneous campaign rallies in which they focused, respectively, on the economy and the government's management of the Covid-19 pandemic.