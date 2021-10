Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, gives a stump speech at the kick off the official campaign for the 31 October general election, in Tokyo, Japan, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

People listen to a speech by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured), leader of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), during an election campaign in Tokyo, Japan, 30 October 2021, on the eve of the 2021 Japanese general election. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida raises his arms with his party's candidate during an election campaign in Tokyo, Japan, 30 October 2021, on the eve of the 2021 Japanese general election. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's main political parties reiterated Sunday their varying approaches to boost the economy and counter inequality, on the eve of the country's general election.

Measures to revitalize the world's third largest economy and mitigate growing societal inequalities have become the dominant issues of the electoral campaign, along with tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.