A photo taken on Oct. 4, 2019, near Quito's Carondelet presidential palace, which has been cordoned off and is being guarded by Ecuadorian police and soldiers amid protests over gasoline and diesel price hikes triggered by an end to fuel subsidies. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A man walks on Oct. 4, 2019, in Quito next to building with grafitti denouncing Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, who on Oct. 1 made the controversial decision to end decades-old fuel subsidies. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian soldiers stand guard near the Carondelet presidential palace in Quito, Ecuador, on Oct. 4, 2019, amid public unrest stemming from the government's decision to end decades-old fuel subsidies. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian prosecutors on Friday announced the arrest of two public transportation sector leaders amid road-blocking protests over the government's decision to scrap decades-old fuel subsidies.

President Lenin Moreno, who declared a 60-day state of emergency on Thursday in response to the protests, withdrew the subsidies this week as part of budget-cutting measures linked to a $4.2 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.