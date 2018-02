US undersecretary for political affairs Thomas A. Shannon delivers a press conference after meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno at the Carondelet presidential palace in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno (R) shakes hands with the US undersecretary for political affairs Thomas A. Shannon at the Carondelet presidential palace in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The president of Ecuador's National Assembly met here Tuesday with the No. 3 official in the US State Department, Latin America specialist Thomas A. Shannon.

Jose Serrano said in a Twitter post that he discussed several issues, including "economic development, job creation and long-term stability, along with drugs, a borderless evil that steals peoples' sovereignty," with Shannon.