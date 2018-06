Hundreds of people accompany the loved ones of three Ecuadorian journalists who were kidnapped and murdered near the border with Colombia in March, during a funeral service held at La Dolorosa church in Quito, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Hundreds of people accompany the loved ones of three Ecuadorian journalists who were kidnapped and murdered near the border with Colombia in March, during a funeral service held at La Dolorosa church in Quito, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A camera, a notebook and a car key were the objects used in Quito to bid farewell to the team of Ecuadorian journalists who were kidnapped and murdered in March, near the border with Colombia.

Colleagues from El Comercio newspaper placed these symbolic objects near the altar during the Mass held at La Dolorosa church to remember the three slain journalists.