A campaign vehicle for Wikileaks outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, 05 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Members of the media outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in south west London, Britain, 05 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, 19 May 2017, (reissued 05 April 2019). EPA-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Ecuador's foreign affairs and human mobility minister said Friday that claims that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could soon be expelled from the Andean nation's embassy in London were merely unfounded rumors.

Jose Valencia made his remarks on Twitter after the pro-transparency group said a senior Ecuadorian source had told them the Australian national could be ejected within a matter of hours.