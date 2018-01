A handout picture provided by the the Ministry of the Interior, shows the Ecuadorian Minister of the Interior, César Navas, who speaks in Quito, Ecuador, on Jan. 27, 2018, where he said that the 28 people who were slightly injured after the explosion left the hospital, after the attempt with a "car bomb" recorded at dawn on the outskirts of a police building in the province of Esmeraldas, in northwest Ecuador and bordering Colombia. EPA-EFE/Ministry of the Interior/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A handout photo made available by the Governorate of Esmeraldas, of the destruction caused after the explosion of a bomb attack in San Lorenzo, Ecuador, on Jan. 27, 2018, in the back of a police building in the province of Esmeraldas, in the northwest of Ecuador, where some police officers were affected who suffered minor cuts as a result of damage to glass and windows.

A handout photo made available by the Governorate of Esmeraldas shows the destruction caused after the explosion of a bomb in San Lorenzo, Ecuador, Jan. 27, 2018.

A handout photo made available by the Attorney General of Ecuador, shows the Attorney General Carlos Baca (c) who speaks with the Ecuadorian Minister of the Interior César Navas (L) and the President of the National Assembly José Serrano (R) during an emergency meeting and press conference that the integrated emergency and security organization ECU911 held in Quito, Ecuador, Jan. 27, 2018, after 28 people were slightly injured due the explosion of a bomb attack near the police building in the province of Esmeraldas, in northwest Ecuador and bordering Colombia.

Ecuador on Saturday condemned the attack at a police station in the San Jose district of Barranquilla, in the Caribbean coast of Colombia and expressed solidarity with the people and government of Colombia.

The attack, which killed five officers and injured 41, occurred around 6.30 am while officers were lined up during a shift change, with an explosive device placed in one of the station's walls, a senior police official reported.