Hundreds of people aboard motorcycles, vehicles and trucks leave Managua, Nicaragua, Jul. 15, 2018, towards Masaya, where there have been protests against the government of Daniel Ortega with police patrolling the city. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Ecuador on Sunday expressed its concern and condemnation over the growing violence in Nicaragua that has left hundreds killed and injured.

The Ecuadorian government said in an official statement that in accordance with its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights, Ecuador "reiterates its profound concern over the serious situation that prevails in Nicaragua."