An image released on April 17, 2018, in Quito, Ecuador, by the Communications Secretariat showing the man and woman kidnapped along Ecuador's border with Colombia. EPA-EFE/Ecuadorian Communications Secretariat

Ecuador's interior minister on Tuesday confirmed that two citizens had been kidnapped in an area near the border with Colombia.

Cesar Navas presented a video to the press showing a man and woman calling on the nation's president, Lenin Moreno, to secure their liberation.