Ecuadorian soldiers carry out operations in order to counteract criminal acts and violence, during the first day of the state of emergency in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 30 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Torres

The government of Ecuador on Sunday declared a state of emergency to mobilize armed forces in the port city of Guayaquil after an explosion killed five people and injured at least another 17.

President Guillermo Lasso announced the move on his Twitter account and said he has ordered security forces to maintain control and security in Guayaquil.