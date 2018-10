Venezuelan minister of communications, Jorge Rodriguez, speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

File photo showing the Venezuelan ambassador in Ecuador, Carol Delgado, speak during an interview with EFE in Quito, Ecuador, July 31, 2015. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador announced Thursday that it expelled the Venezuelan ambassador in Quito due to remarks made by Venezuela's information minister against Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno.

Ecuador "will not tolerate any show of disrespect against its authorities" the foreign ministry said in a statement announcing the expulsion of Venezuelan envoy Carol Delgado.