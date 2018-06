Photo provided by the United Nations showing Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa, the president-elect of the General Assembly after the June 5, 2018, secret ballot among member states. EFE-EPA/Manuel Elias/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa on Tuesday was elected to be the next president of the United Nations General Assembly, thus becoming the first Latin American female to occupy the post.

Espinosa, who will be the fourth woman to head the Assembly in the 73 years since it was founded, clearly bested the other candidate, Honduran Ambassador to the UN Mary Elizabeth Flores.